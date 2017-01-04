ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain, while expressing his gratitude on the message of felicitation on his birthday sent to him by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, has said that he values the Chinese president’s personal interest in strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

He said that Pakistan accorded great importance to its friendship with China and the bilateral friendship stood on solid foundation, adding that both the countries were not only trusted friends but were also strategic partners.

The Chinese president in his message extended his greetings to President Mamnoon Hussain.

The Chinese president, while referring to his friendly and in-depth discussions with President Mamnoon Hussain at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tashkent in June last year, said that he was willing to work together to push forward the continuous progress of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan.

President Hussain in his message expressed best wishes for the Chinese president and prayed for the prosperity of the people of China.