KASUR- From Khyber to Karachi, the journalist community is united to make struggle for their rights and raise voice at every forum for early solution to the public issues as well.

It was crux of speeches made by the newly-elected Kasur Press Club and Union of Journalists office-bearers during their visit to the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah here. On the occasion, they prayed for the development and stability of the country. The office bearers also trusted in leadership of the KPC president, saying under his supervision, the journalists’ problems will be resolved on priority basis.

KPC president Haji Muhammad Sharif, senior vice president Anjum Baloch, vice president Tausaf Shad, general secretary Triq Mehmood Jutt, joint secretary Ch Ahmed, finance secretary Mehr Muhammad Ashiq, secretary information Imran Shehzad Ansari and office secretary Ghulam Mustafa Ahmed were also present on the occasion.