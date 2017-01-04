ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again reiterated the government’s policy of peaceful co-existence and strongest desire to establish mutually strong and beneficial relations with all countries of the region.

He expressed these views, while chairing a meeting of civil and military leadership of the country to review the current status of Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours and strategic partners on Tuesday.

The meeting further evaluated various policy options in response to different challenges with regard to foreign relations.

The meeting focused on issues pertaining to regional, external and internal security situation.

The meeting also reviewed bilateral and multi-lateral relations with neighbouring countries, future road-map for regional stability and maintenance of mutually beneficial relations with all countries in the region and beyond.

The participants agreed that Pakistan’s continued efforts and remarkable sacrifices of both men and material in the war against terrorism had produced positive results, which were universally acclaimed.

The prime minister emphasised that Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence with all countries of the region and looked forward to establishing strong and mutually-beneficial relations with them.

“Peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and economically-integrated region must be our shared objective and we must strive for realising this objective. This could be possible only when we demonstrate a commitment to our aspirations of peace, progress and prosperity,” said the prime minister.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s own quest for regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, DG ISI, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, National Security Advisor Lt Gen (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Secretary to Prime Minister and other senior officials.