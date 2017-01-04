ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Tuesday appointed a four-member sub-committee to inquire about a dull response from Punjab government officials over a privilege question of a lawmaker.

While taking up the question of privilege raised by MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan regarding the launching of a malicious campaign in the media allegedly by Ex-DCO Faisalabad Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, the committee, which met under the chair of Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, directed the Faisalabad District Collector to inquire into the issue and fix responsibility against the person(s) found responsible and submit a report within 15 days. The committee also formed the sub-committee under MNA Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj after the lawmakers remained unsatisfied with the reply of officials of the government of Punjab on the issue.

The committee while discussing the question of privilege raised by MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra against Babar Walah, former assistant director (land), Nowshera Virkan, district Gujranwala, expressed displeasure over the delayed compliance of its earlier directions. The committee directed the commissioner Gujranwala to submit copies of transfer orders of the said assistant director (land) along with his communication with the Punjab chief secretary in this regard.

While discussing the question of privilege raised by MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Nazir Sultan regarding raid of police at his residence, the committee directed the Punjab Police Additional Inspector General to conclude an inquiry being conducted against SDPO Tehsil Ahmedpur Sial and SHO Police Station Garh Maharajah within three weeks and submit the same to the committee.