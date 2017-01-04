ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has taken notice of six Indian citizens’ arrival to Pakistan without security clearance, while Interior minister wrote a note to Sindh government, directing to inform arrival of foreign guests’ advance security staff.

The minister has taken notice of six Indian citizens’ arrival in Badin and Thatta district of Sindh without security clearance and sent a note to Sindh government, directing provincial governments and Pakistani embassy to ensure implementation of rules set for hunting in Pakistan.

Interior Ministry also urged to ensure issuance of Pakistani visa according to the rules for the staff of foreign guests, while interior minister directed the arrival and departure of foreign guests’ staff through major airports and the relevant institutions must be informed in advance regarding arrival of foreign guests.

According to Interior Ministry spokesperson, Indian citizens had visited Pakistan as advance staff of foreign guests.