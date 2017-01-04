TORONTO/KARACHI : A scary incident took place at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane collided with Air France’s parked plane.

A spokesperson for Toronto airport told Global News that Air France plane was parked at Terminal 3 when a taxiing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane PK 789 made ‘light contact’.

The spokesperson was unable to provide information on the extent of damage, however, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The PIA flight PK-789 had taken off from Lahore and landed in Toronto at around 5:50 pm, said Usman Sherazi, a passenger on board who added that he didn’t feel it when the planes made contact.

A PIA spokesperson responded saying matter is under investigation.

"Matter is under investigation. Apparently it was due to some error during marshaling by the ground personnel. There's some damage to the equipment which may need replacement.

He said night stop has been declared at Toronto and passengers who had checked in for Toronto-Lahore flight PK-790 have been provided hotel accommodation. All steps are being taken for making the aircraft serviceable as soon as possible." the spokesperson said.

A Pakistani passenger said that passengers were kept on the plane for about 45 minutes after it arrived at the gate.