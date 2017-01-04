Police on Wednesday arrested at least 150 people after religious parties attempted to hold demonstrations against proposed amendments in blasphemy laws, six years after the brutal murder of former Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer.

Commuters in Lahore were stuck in a massive traffic gridlock after police barricaded roads to prevent a rally from religious parties and resorted to teargas to disperse protesters.

Protesters also called for a ban on holding candlelight vigil in memory of Salmaan Taseer, who was gunned down by his bodyguard on January 4, 2011. The riot police resorted to shelling to disperse the demonstrators who held a sit-in.

Police placed containers in the city to thwart the rally, leading to a monstrous traffic jam. Thousands of commuters were left stranded due to blockage of roads.

A portion of Metro Bus service was also suspended and a water cannon was brought to the scene. There was a gigantic traffic gridlock in Shadman, Jail Road, Canal Road and Ferozpur Road.