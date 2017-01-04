ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the demand of renaming National Center for Physics (NCP) at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad as Professor Abdus Salam Center for Physics.

Earlier PM Nawaz Sharif gave his approval to rename the center after Dr Salam, the first Pakistani to be awarded the Nobel Prize in sciences.

Last month, the PM directed the Ministry of Education to send the summary seeking to change the name of the National Physics Centre to Dr Abdus Salam Center for Physics, for approval to the President of Pakistan.