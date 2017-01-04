TOBA TEK SINGH- The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pirmahal secretary general announced to defect from PTI to Awam League here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in the presence of Awam League Chief Riaz Fatyana, he said he had been disappointed due to grouping in the PTI. On the occasion Riaz Fatyana announced that Malik Saqin Suhail has been appointed as Awam League Pirmahal PP 89 constituency’s secretary general.