ISLAMABAD : The newly formed five-member larger bench of the apex court which resumed fresh hearing of the Panama Leaks case Wednesday decided to conduct hearing of the case on daily basis.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is heading the five-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The apex court in its remarks said that it wanted to understand how money was invested into Sharif children's businesses. It asked how did funds transfer took place from Qatar to London and which positions did Nawaz Sharif occupy till now.

During the proceedings, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that the hearing will be conducted on a daily basis. During the case proceeding, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that there won’t be any delay in Panama case and nothing will go unheard. He asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Naeem Bukhari to plead the case in the court and not in the media. To this Bukhari said, he had never talked about the case to the media.

Justice Khosa observed that an attested letter from a former Qatari prime minister, presented in the apex court in November, states that the London flats were owned by the Al Thani family before the Sharif family bought them. He added that no record had been presented in court to show that the Al Thani family used to own the flats.

The judge ordered the PTI counsel to establish the source of funding for the Park Lane flats. He observed that three different money trails had been presented in the apex court in regard to the purchase of the flats.

The first viewpoint suggests that the funds were transferred from Qatar to Dubai, where as the second suggests it was transferred from Dubai to Jeddah. A third view point suggests funds were sourced from Qatar to London. He implored the counsel to establish a single money trail.

The Qatari letter states that the Park Lane flats in London were purchased by Mian Sharif , PM Nawaz's father in 1980. The document adds that they were bought from the sale of the Dubai Steel Mills.

Regarding this transaction, Justice Khosa asked Bokhari, "Was the investment in the flats so profitable that from 1980 till 2006, it has generated billions?"

In his arguments, Naeem Bukhari referred to the Prime Minister speech to the nation on April 5 where he stated that he had evidence of his investments in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Bukhari said that the Prime Minister had lied and therefore he was neither Sadiq nor Ameen (truthful and trustworthy), and therefore he should be disqualified. He said that an affidavit by Tariq Shafi was fake.

Bukhari reiterated his stance that Maryam Nawaz was and is dependent of Nawaz Sharif and she is the beneficiary of both offshore companies. Court asked Naeem Bukhari to prove that Hussain Nawaz was owner of the London properties before 2006 or not.

Naeem claimed, saying that the Park Lane flats 16 and 16a were bought in 1995 for 75,000 pounds.

Justice Aijaz-ul-Haq asked for documents from 1993 that prove that the Nescol company is owned by Hussain Nawaz. Bukhari said, "This is the only mystery in the case."

"Do the Panama documents have any legal standing," asked Justice Gulzar.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked the PTI and PML-N not to use the premises of the Supreme Court for inappropriate language and stopped press talks in the premises.

PTI chief Imran Khan told the bench that their press conferences should not be considered a pressure tactic on the courts. "The government uses its platform to say that PTI has not given evidence, to respond we have to hold press conferences," he said.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry said that the Panama Leaks hearing has resumed on a new year, with a new bench, but the same old allegations were being hurled at them by the PTI.

“There is no difference between unverified documents and garbage,” he said, a jibe at evidence PTI submitted in the court.

Minister of State and PML-N leader Tariq Chaudhry said that the judiciary was an institution in which all parties had put their trust in, except the PTI. “We will satisfy both- the court and the people,” he said.

Earlier speaking to media outside the apex court, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed hope that something different is going to happen.

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed stated that incumbent government has lost its dignity. It is wish of 20 crore people to bring the culprits to justice.