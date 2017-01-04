ISLAMABAD: Six abducted Pakistani nationals on Wednesday have been rescued in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria, the Turkish police authorities in this regard have confirmed to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul.

The abducted Pakistanis who have been rescued include Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmad Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmad.

“The Turkish authorities are now completing the legal formalities to deal with the case. The Consulate officials are in contact with the police authorities and have sought access to the rescued Pakistanis,” the statement said.

“We express our gratitude to the Turkish Government and the relevant authorities for their timely action and cooperation in the matter,” the FO spokesman said.