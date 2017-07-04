The second lunar eclipse of 2017 will occur on August 7 and will be partially visible in Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the lunar eclipse will begin on the night of August 7.

The partial lunar eclipse can be seen in Pakistan at 8:50pm local time and will hit the highest point at 11:20pm. The eclipse will conclude the next day at 1:51am.

Besides Pakistan, the lunar eclipse will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Earlier, the first lunar eclipse of 2017 was witnessed in Pakistan and many other countries in the wee hours of February 11 and lasted for over 4 hours.