KASUR-Police claimed to have rounded up 35 outlaws including 10 proclaimed offenders during operations conducted under National Action Plan (NAP) here the other day.

The police also recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on outlaws of different categories under directives from DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. The operation was launched in different areas including Kasur city, Khuddian, Kot Radha Kishan, Chunian, Changa Manga, Ellahabad and Sarai Mughal. During the operation, police checked 110 houses, interrogated 160 people and verified identity of 55 suspects through biometric verification.

The police also arrested 35 outlaws including 10 POs and recovered illegal arms including 7mm rifle, five pistols, a pump action and large number of bullets. The police also seized 120 of litres of liquor and 5kg of hashish from them.

176 POs held during Eid days

GUJRANWALA-Police claimed to have held 176 proclaimed offenders (POs) during raids conducted across the district during Eid holidays.

According to a press release issued by the City Police Officer here, police were tipped off about hundreds of proclaimed offenders who were at homes with their families on Eidul Fitr.

Police conducted raids in different localities of the district and arrested 176 POs. The accused were put behind bars.