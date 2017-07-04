MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the UK should help the people find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and put an end to their suffering inflicted by Indian forces in Held Kashmir.

He was talking to the newly elected members of the Britrish House of Commons including Tony Loyd, Jeff Smith, Liz McInnes, Afzal Khan, Yasmin Qureshi, Faisal Rashid, Jim McMohan, Angela Rayner and Debbie Abraham and MEP Wajid Khan in Manchester late Sunday.

Masood Khan said that India cannot prolong the Kashmir dispute by state terrorism in the territory and by silencing the voices of the masses demanding freedom and the right to self-determination.

"There is a human rights and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Kashmir every day. India has cordoned off the Occupied Kashmir and is killing youth in Kashmir with impunity. Rampaging soldiers have been given immunity from prosecution," he said according to a message reaching here Sunday night.

"The occupation forces' writ in IOK is illegitimate and they use, what Amnesty International calls, 'lawless laws' to kill and terrorise Kashmiris and then demonise Kashmiris as extremists," President Masood Khan, currently on visit to Britain heading an AJK delegation, said.

"India prefers the gun over the negotiating table and that too against unarmed people. What kind of moral compass does it have? "he said.

Sardar Masood Khan urged the British parliamentarians to raise the profile of Kashmir in the House of Commons and make it more responsive and vocal on the plight of Kashmiris. The British Parliament, he said, can play a role in exploring a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute. He said that bipartisan consensus on Kashmir within the UK will help the cause of Kashmir immensely.

The AJK president said that the United Kingdom, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, can play a pivotal role in activating the United Nations in implementing its resolutions and promoting respect for international law, international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

He complained that Kashmiris were a victim of double standards. Some nations, who champion human rights elsewhere, have chosen to side with the oppressor - India - because of their interests or misplaced strategic considerations, he added. He reiterated the resolve of the Kashmiri people that they would continue their struggle until they attain freedom from India's occupation.

He invited British MPs to visit Azad Kashmir to see how the people on Pakistani side of the Line of Control were enjoying freedom.