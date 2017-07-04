SIALKOT-Former AJK prime minister and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chief Sardar Attique Ahmed said that there is no possibility of general elections in 2018 in Pakistan if Premier Nawaz Sharif and his family are convicted in the Panama Leaks case.

He was talking to the newsmen during his visit to the offices of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR). He said that after the Panama Leaks verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his family, very tough accountability of every corrupt person would begin in Pakistan and it would also give a very tough time to the former and incumbent rulers of Pakistan thereby delaying the general elections.

Attique Ahmed added that the people of Pakistan have become political mature against the mounted corruption of the past and present rulers of Pakistan and now the people would never be impressed by the political illusions of such politicians.

He said that the Panama Leaks case verdict would leave very deep impacts on the present and future politics in Pakistan. He also strongly criticised the US for declaring Kashmiri freedom fighter leader Syed Salahuddin as "global terrorist". He said that Syed Salahuddin could never be a terrorist as he is also innocent resident of the held valley.

He said that the "Trump-Modi" nexus will promote bad and negative impression of US and India globally. He added that the burning Kashmir Issue was already on the UN's agenda. He said that no one could halt the Kashmir Freedom Movement by the Kashmiri freedom fighters in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the sun of freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would rise soon and the Kashmiri people would soon get freedom from Indian yoke. The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful, he said.

He said that "Trump-Modi Nexus" could lead a new war in the region. He said that Pakistan has provided ample proofs of the subversives activities of the Indian spy Kalbhushan Jhadav before the world, adding that it was now the prime obligation of the world community to declare India as a terrorist state.

He said that all the international conspiracies of India to isolate Pakistan in the international community have been foiled successfully by the armed forces of Pakistan. He urged the international community to globally pressurise India for the amicable solution to the burning Kashmir Dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under the UN's resolution in this regard.

He linked the establishment of durable peace in Indo-Pak Subcontinent to the early peaceful solution to the Kashmir Issue. He said that the Kashmir Issue has now become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours Pakistan and India. He said that the mounted human rights violations, custodian killing and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people are enough to shake the conscience of the world.

PCSWHR Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Noori and other officials were also present.

ARREST: Police have arrested accused Adnan Maseeh for killing a minor child after molesting in Daska a week ago.

According to the senior local police officials, the accused has confessed to killing Mohsin Maseeh (4) of his area in Daska Kalan after sodomy.

The accused said that he strangulated to death the minor child after molesting him. He also confessed to throwing the dead body into Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near Daska.

The victim was the son of local labourer Moras Maseeh. Police have registered a case against the accused and sent him behind bars. The rescuers have also started searching of the body.