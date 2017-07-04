LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association Monday started to contact opposition parties to mount pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his resignation in Panama leaks’ case.

According to a press release, the bar sent invitation letters to various opposition leaders and decided to take them into confidence for its move against PM Sharif. The bar would call opposition parties including PTI, PPP, PAT and PML-Q on different occasions to address the lawyers.

First of all, Awami Muslim League’s head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to address the bar members on July 4 (today), said the release.

Before the holy month of Ramazan, the bar leaders urged Prime Minister Sharif to tender resignation and threatened to launch countrywide move against him if he failed to do so. The bar leaders then had said that they would expedite their movement after Eid-ul-Fitr.

It all started on April 20 when five-member bench of the SC announced verdict in Panama leaks case and constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe the alleged money trail of Sharif family in London.

The bar many times gave deadlines to the PM to step down but every time its demand was not met rather its convention on May 20 was attacked by alleged supporters of PML-N. The attack on bar and later statement of Senator Nehal Hashmi fanned the lawyers’ move against PM.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association was the first bar to demand resignation, with a stance that PM Sharif had lost moral justification to hold public office.



