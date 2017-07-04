LAHORE - Senior PTI leader and former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced to contest next general election from NA-118, a national assembly seat from Lahore.

PML-N’s Riaz Mailk is sitting MNA from this constituency, which comprises Shahdra town and adjoining areas. Hamid Zaman of PTI was the runner up in 2013 elections as he secured 43,616 votes against 103346 bagged by Malik Riaz. PPP’s Faraz Hashmi stood third in the contest with 14,054 votes.

Ch Sarwar made this announcement while addressing a public rally at Shahdra in the presence of local PTI leaders including former Punjab President Ejaz Ch.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said that PTI will form the next government and Imran Khan will become the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said that PTI’ government will end corruption and focus on providing basic necessities of life to the people with greater emphasis on health and education.

He said his party was striving for change under the visionary leadership of Khan and no power in the country could stop it from coming into power. The former Punjab governor vehemently rejected allegations that PTI was conspiring against the present democratic set up.

“The PTI will always uphold the notion of democracy by abiding by the Constitution, he said, adding that entire political struggle of party chairman was a manifestation of his commitment to the democracy.