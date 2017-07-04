SAHIWAL - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday described the completion of Qadirabad Coal Power plant in a record time as a miracle and showered Pakistani and Chinese engineers and workers with praise for making this happened with strenuous efforts.

“It is in fact a miracle that the PML-N government made happened, which stands testimony to the commitment and vision of the government for development and prosperity of the country,” CM Shehbaz Sharif declared while addressing the inauguration of second unit of Qadirabad Coal Power Plant Monday.

A large number of Chinese and Pakistani diplomats and officials besides PML-N parliamentarians, UCs chairmen, councillors and party workers attended the ceremony. The chief minister praised the tireless efforts of Pakistani and Chinese engineers and workers, saying they have set a new example of dedication and hard work.

Referring to Panama Leaks and PTI sit-ins, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that attempts were made to block the way to progress of Pakistan but such elements seem oblivious of the government’s resolve and commitment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the first unit of 660MW capacity at Qadirabad Coal Power Plant on May 25. According to the plant management and officials, now Qadirabad power plant is generating electricity to its optimal capacity, adding 1,320MW of electricity to the national grid.

Earlier, it was expected that the prime minister will inaugurate the second unit but later the programme was changed and the Punjab chief minister alone performed the inauguration.

During his 30 minutes speech, CM Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pak-China friendship and said it would bring more investment to Pakistan, especially in power sector. The chief minister said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will bring about economic prosperity and development not in Pakistan but the entire region.

In veiled criticism of the political opponents, the chief minister claimed that conspiracy was hatched against progress and development of Pakistan through Panama leaks and sit-ins, but, he said, the PML-N government will emerge victorious from all challenges including economic ones.

“The PML-N government has come to power with public vote and support and such conspiracies cannot dent its determination,” he pointed out, adding that the opponent should read writing on the wall. Later, the chief minister met with PML-N parliamentarians and workers.