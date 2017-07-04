LAHORE - PTI’s central Information Secretary Shafqat Mehmood has strongly reacted to a statement by Federal Minister Ishaq Dar who resorted to personal attacks on PTI chairman Imran Khan after his appearance before the JIT in Islamabad on Monday.

Addressing a news conference here, Shafqat said that Dar should be ashamed of himself as he had used filthy language against the PTI chairman. Party’s spokesperson Fawad Ch and MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal also accompanied him.

He stated that Dar should know that it was not Imran Khan but the Supreme Court of Pakistan which had constituted the JIT to investigate money laundering charges against the Sharif family. Mehmood said that the minister gave vent to his anger against the PTI chairman after he failed to satisfy the JIT team about the money trail of the Sharif family. The PTI secretary information alleged that Dar had played the role of a facilitator in the corruption done by the Sharif family. He also questioned as to how Dar had amassed billions of rupees to invest in Dubai.

Mehmood further stated the ruling PML-N was trying to influence the JIT through browbeating and by making it controversial by leveling varying allegations against its members. He said that PML-N leaders were struggling hard to establish the point that country’s armed forces were acting from behind the scene to bring them down.

The PTI leader said that government was pressuring the SECP and other relevant departments to distort the official record concerning Sharif family’s money transactions.

To a question, he said that Qatari prince was not willing to come to Pakistan for cross-questioning as he had no answers to the questions framed by the apex court.