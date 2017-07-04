SARGODHA-Jailed MNA Jamshed Dasti was released from district jail Sargodha on Monday after the Anti-Terrorism Court accepted his bail application in a case registered by the Muzaffargarh Civil Lines Police on charges of making a provocative speech.

Dasti and the case were shifted from Muzaffargarh to Sargodha on the directives of the Punjab Home Department some four days ago.

A large number of relatives, his supporters and PTI workers welcomed Jamshed Dasti outside the jail. They showered rose petals on the MNA as he came out from the jail gate. On the occasion, MNA Dasti thanked Allah Almighty "for what he described as blessing him a new life." He said that he offered salute to judiciary and admired the role of media whose loud voice, he said, forced the rulers stop their mean tactics.

Earlier on Monday, bail application of the MNA from NA-178 and Chairman Awami Raaj Party Jamshed Dasti was accepted by the Anti-Terrorism Court. A panel of lawyers submitted bail application in the case registered on charges of delivering a provocative speech at the Muzaffargarh Civil Lines station.

Dasti's lawyers also attached a video clip of the speech with their arguments, citing that no any words had been uttered in the speech which could be considered instigative against the state or even the rulers.

ATC Judge Tariq Saleem Zargam reserved verdict on the application and later announced it after two hours. The ATC judge accepted the bail and ordered release of Jamshed Dasti against surety bond of Rs100,000. The court also adjourned hearing of the case till July 13, 2017.

Supporters of the released MNA and his family members celebrated the court verdict outside the court and chanted slogan in jubilation. The police had adopted stringent security measures in and around the ATC while media men were restricted near DPO Chowk.

DASTI A VEGETARIAN

My brother Jamshed Dasti is a vegetarian and she will cook gourd and pumpkin for him at her house which he likes the most to eat, Dasti's sister Hafeez Bibi told the media outside the jail after the ATC accepted bail application of Jamshed Dasti.

She said that Dasti would be married soon as her mother and sisters would start search for a suitable bride "who should be as good as his brother is." However, the would-be bridge might be semiliterate, Hafeef Bibi informed.