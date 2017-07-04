BAHAWALPUR: The death toll from the Ahmedpur East oil-tanker explosion climbed to 206 on Monday, according to hospital sources. Apart from the more than 150 people killed immediately in the inferno, more than 100 people had suffered critical burns in the incident which took place on June 25. They had been shifted to THQ Hospital Ahmedpur Sharqia, Nishtar Hospital in Multan, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.



According to hospital sources, 65 injured are still recovering in the hospitals.

In BV Hospital, 25 patients are said to be in stable condition. However, nine patients in Lahore and 17 in Multan are in critical condition.

Fourteen patients are being treated at THQ Hospital Ahmedpur East.