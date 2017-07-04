KHANEWAL-The DHQ Hospital started evening OPD facility to reduce pressure on the hospital’s emergency ward here on Monday.

According to the hospital management, four male and female medical officers will be available from 2:00-8:00 pm. Medicines, X-ray machines, ultrasound and other lab tests will also be available at the hospital during these hours.

During a media talk here, DC Muzaffar pointed out that it will be helpful in mitigating the woes of ailing humanity and adding that it will not only provide better treatment to patients but also will reduce burden on the hospital’s emergency ward. Number of beds at DHQ Hospital’s emergency has also been enhanced, the DC told the media.