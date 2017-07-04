CAIRO:- Egyptian security forces have arrested the daughter and son-in-law of the Muslim Brotherhood's spiritual leader, who is in exile in Qatar. A statement from the prosecutor says Youssef al-Qaradawi's daughter Ola and her husband, Hossam Khalaf, were arrested in a Mediterranean coastal resort on Sunday over allegations of membership in a terrorist organization. On Monday, they were ordered detained for 15 days pending investigation.–Agencies

Egypt branded the Brotherhood a terrorist organization after the 2013 ouster of President Mohammed Morsi, a member of the group. Thousands of Brotherhood members have been killed and arrested since in a sweeping crackdown.

Al-Qaradawi was sentenced to death in absentia. He is on a sanctions list by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - four Arab nations involved in a dispute with Qatar.