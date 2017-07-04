Armed robbers shot a father and wounded his son upon resistance during a robbery that took place yesterday. Two robbers were held by citizens while another managed to escape.

Police said that three armed robbers forced their way into a house located in Hattar Town of Chakwal district, they took the residents hostage and started taking whatever they found in the house.

Upon resistance from the house owner and his son, the dacoits opened fire which proved fatal for the father and critically injured the son. The robbers fled soon after stealing many valuables.

However, the local people chased and held two robbers while another managed to flee from the scene.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case against the detained robbers have started the investigation.