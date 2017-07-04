LAYYAH-Hundreds of students of the Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Layyah Campus staged a protest against re-examination schedule here on Monday.

The protesting students blocked Fawara Chowk and chanted slogans against the university’s sub-campus management.

Talking to The Nation, a student Muhammad Rashid said that exams were conducted in June and results were also declared but the campus’ management issued re-examination schedule which, he said, is not acceptable for 4,500 students of different departments.

He added that students delegation met Layyah Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wajid Ali Shah and Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Mehboob Ahmed but the district administration is lethargic to play any role to resolve the students’ problem. The students declared to file a writ petition in Lahore High Court Multan bench against the re-examination.

DC Wajid Ali Shah told The Nation that the district administration has written a letter to GCUF main campus and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding the re-examination.

During five-hour protest, many students fainted due to hot weather and were shifted to Layyah District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Campus Director Qaiser Abbas Bhatti negotiated with students and tried to convince them for re-examination but students did not agree. They demanded to share the letter with students.