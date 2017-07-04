ISLAMABAD - Terming the death of Col (retd) Amjad Hussain a great loss, speakers at a condolence reference paid homage to one of the forerunners of Pakistan Movement and foot soldier of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The reference organised at the auditorium of the Preston University Islamabad was attended by the leading scholars and educationists because the late colonel was admired and revered among all those who have love for Pakistan and its ideology.

The speakers demanded the government to name one of the roads in the federal capital after his name as a token of respect to this great leader of Pakistan Movement who along with others had carved out an ideological state under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“People like late Majeed Nizami and Col.(Retd) Amjad Hussain were patriot to their core and their commitment with Pakistan and ideology of Pakistan was above board,” said Dr Khalid Abbass while expressing his views on the death of late colonel Amjad Hussain.

He said that he was among those who had rendered matchless sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and till his last breathe he was patriot and true Pakistani.

Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik said that in his memoire the chapters containing his memories with late Majeed Nizami and Col.(Retd) Amjad Hussain were like the blooming flowers as he had not seen such dynamic, pure and wonderful personalities in his life.

Prominent among others who had expressed their views about late Col.(Retd) Amjad Hussain included Dr Riaz Ahmad, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Mowahid Hussain Shah, Prof, Dr Abdul Basit, Lt. Gen.(Retd) Shujaat Hussain, Naeem Qureshi, Rashid Hijazi and others.