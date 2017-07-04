Hundreds of tourists have been stranded due to flooding in Chitral while the locals have launched rescue activities by themselves.

According to details, the recent spell of heavy rainfall has caused flooding in streams and blockage of roads from Lowari Top to adjoining areas due to which several cars carrying tourists have been trapped.

The stuck up tourists and local people said that no government official has arrived at the scene to direct cleaning process however, the natives have started operation by themselves but due to lack of heavy machinery, they are facing difficulties in the relief work.

Floods in Chitral last year caused many deaths and led to vast devastations. The people said that the administration has not learnt any lesson from last year and did not make preparations for relief of the people ahead of monsoon rains.