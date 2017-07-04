Prime Minister's son Hussain Nawaz has appeared before the JIT today while Marriyum Nawaz will record her statement tomorrow, reported Radio Pakistan.

The JIT was established by Supreme Court to further investigate the Panama Leaks scandal.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister have already recorded their statements before the investigation team.

The JIT is expected to present its final report to the Supreme Court on the tenth of this month.

On June 3rd, Hussain Nawaz appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the fourth time at Judicial Academy in Islamabad.

Earlier, he appeared in front of JIT on May 28th, May 30th and June 1st.

The team asked him to provide details about ownership of Mayfair flats of Sharif family in London. Furthermore he is being asked to present records about Azizia Steel Mill.

On June 1st, Hussain Nawaz appeared for the third time before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family’s involvement in Panama Papers case.

On 2nd hearing, the JIT quizzed Hussain for five and a half hours and had asked for important documents related to 16 areas of interest — from offshore companies, foreign bank statements, tax returns, to properties.

The JIT headed by additional director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia, will question Hussain at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) with regard to the family’s properties in London.

The JIT had also recorded the statement of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Chief Executive Officer Saeed Ahmed the same day.