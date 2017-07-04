ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday criticised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over the minister’s jibe towards Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Cancer Hospital.

Imran tweeted that Dar stooped to new lows today when he attacked Shaukat Khanum hospital which provides free cancer treatment to 75% of its patients costing Rs5 billion per year. “Sharifs and henchmen don’t care about fate of poor patients in Pakistan because they rush off abroad even for mere checkups.”

The parliamentarian stated that hospitals are not targeted by enemies during wars but the Sharif family and their supporters are targeting the cancer hospital which provides cancer treatment to the poor. He posted a photo tweet of the finance minister wiping sweat of his face with caption reading: “A picture is worth a thousand words! Guilt written all over his face.” “And no amount of hysterical gutter language is going to get him off the hook.”He also posted a photo tweet of himself with other party leaders in Chitral with caption reading: “When there is no guilt it shows on the faces”.–NNI