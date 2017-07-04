Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to send one member to Qatar for questioning from Prince Hammad Bin Jasim, reported Waqt News.

The JIT was established by Supreme Court to further investigation Panama Leaks scandal.

According to sources, the member will leave for Qatar on July 6th to meet the Prince.

He will question Bin Jasim regarding his letter in Panama case, sources stated.

The JIT member will also record his statement, sources added.

Earlier, it was reported that Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani has refused to visit the Pakistan Embassy to record his statement. Sources told that the prince has asked the authorities to come to his house if they want to record his statement for the panama case.

On June 6th, The Nation also learnt that that Qatari Prince refused to appear before the investigating team saying he was ‘busy’.

The sources said that although Sheikh Hamad had rejected all the three options of the JIT for recording his statement, yet he had confirmed his signatures on the two letters presented before the Supreme Court during hearing of the Panama case.

Sources further said that JIT had sent a second letter to Qatar’s Al-Thani family, giving them three options to record their statements.

The first option mentioned that the two JIT members could leave for Qatar to record their statements in relation to the probe.

The second option was for the royal family to send a written response to aid the investigation.

According to the third option, a statement by the Qatari family via video link could also be recorded with the JIT.

However, the sources said that the family had declined all these options.