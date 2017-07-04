PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Monday regretted that family planning in the past was considered as against the religious values due to which people rejected the concept.

The Chief Minister said that Islam enjoined upon population and family welfare. He was presiding over a preparatory meeting for his visit to participate in a summit in UK regarding population welfare and thereafter marketing, potential advantages of the province in hydropower generation, tourism, investment opportunities and industrialisation.

Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Israr, Secretary P&D Shahab, Secretary Health, Secretary Population welfare and other related officials attended the meeting.

A presentation was also arranged in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that we should seek guidance from Holy Quran and Sunnah, adding, that we have reached a point where we should take political leadership, ulema and experts on board to evolve a strategy and initiate a communication plan with active participation of the community to achieve the twin goals of national prosperity and health.

Khattak said that pre-marriage blood testing could guarantee safety from communicable diseases. The first-cousin marriages were a key problem creating thalassemia, haemoglobin and other problems of the sort shifting to the coming generation, he added.

He called upon the ulema and experts to spread awareness to avoid these diseases.

The help of developed nations could be an added advantage who could help us in the reproductive side of women and child, he said.

He said that his government was keen to reconcile this issue under Islamic teachings but it would also never ignore family and population welfare.

His government, he added, had sketched out a set of targets achievable with the help of political leaderships, ulemas, experts and international community.

The department of population welfare would have to work hard to save the lives of 600 mothers, 1,600 children and 8,000 infants besides rescuing 4 lakh women from complicated diseases annually, he said.

Khattak regarding foreign investment in the province said that peace had been established in KP and his government had set a congenial environment for investment in tourism, industrialisation, trade and other sectors.

We have taken a number of steps to restore the confidence of the investors, he said.

KP LG system ensured

transparency

Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said on Monday that the Local Government system helped considerably in bringing transparency in governance on grass-roots level, eliminating corruption and bringing down crimes graph in the province.

He called upon the Nazimeen to take responsibility of everything in their respective districts, adding, that devolution of power made things easier at local level.

He said that the Local Government system accelerated the pace of development and brought along transparency and set a glaring example of good governance in the province, he added.

He was talking to a delegation of Kohat comprised of District Nazim-elect Naseem Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat President Aftab Alam Advocate and district and Tehsil Councillors.

The delegation was led by MNA Sheharyar Afridi.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that their problems related to development and progress of the district would be resolved as expeditiously as possible.

He said that corruption was rampant in the past. Now nobody could dare to indulge in corruption or corrupt practices, he said.

Public-sector institutions have been purged from all sorts of corruption, corrupt practices and irregularities, he said.

The public-sector institutions are now bound to public service, upholding of merit, transparency and justice and adhering to the law of the land, the Chief Minister said.

Under his government everybody is accountable, he added.

Khattak said that his government had enacted dozens of laws to regulate the working of institutions and make them subservient to the law, adding, that his government would continue encouraging honest officers and would not spare the officers involved in corruption.

There is a clear concept of reward and punishment in this respect, he added.

The Chief Minister reminded members of the delegation that good performance of his government had led to enhance the graph of PTI popularity in the province. He assured welcoming new entrants to the folds of PTI.

He was optimistic of staging a comeback in the next general elections on the basis of his government’s performance.

He said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated Rs 1 billion for Zameer Gul Dam in Kohat, which he said would irrigate 2,900 kanals of land of three Union Councils including Khushal Garh, Sheikh Ziaratullah and Chor Lakki.

The Chief Minister accepted an invitation for visiting Kohat and assured projects such as women and children parks, Bannu road flyover, upgradation of Gumbat Tehsil and ownership right to the people of Jerma and other related problems. He also assured of the accelerated work on six new blocks in hospital of KDA.