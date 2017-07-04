ISLAMABAD - Indian police arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik from his party office at Abi Guzar in Lalchowk area of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a JKLF spokesman told media men in Srinagar that a police raided the party office and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik.

He was shifted to Central Jail Srinagar. Pertinently, the United Jihad Council has issued a weeklong program at the first death anniversary of Hizb commander Burhan Wani starting from July 7

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference while terming the so-called notice issued by New Delhi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) unjustified and politically motivated has said that the authorities are plotting to tarnish the stature of APHC Chairman Syed Ali Geelani and his colleagues.

According to Kashmir media , an APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the move is an attempt to pressurize and intimidate Geelani and the resistance leadership.

The ED had served a notice to Syed Ali Geelani and others in a fifteen-year-old fake case. "The notice is a pressure tactic aimed at deterring the pro-freedom people from advocating their just cause. No foreign exchange was recovered from Geelani's house in the raid of 2002," he said.

Refuting the charges levelled by Indian agencies, the spokesman said that counsel for Geelani in person has filed the rejoinder.

He said, "Delhi has tried all its moves to cow down Geelani's resolve and these state-sponsored tactics won't deter us from pursuing our mission nor will these coercions, suppressive and aggressive measures make us to surrender". He said though much hype was given to these raids, nothing was recovered. "Despite fifteen long years, nothing substantial was proved. No foreign currency or objectionable material was recovered from the residence of Geelani or his relatives."

Terming the raids vengeful act, the spokesman added it was unjustified, immoral and illogical. "Even now, the NIA has started a malicious campaign against Syed Ali Geelani and his colleagues and these agencies are trying to disturb and harass him on one pretext or the other." He said Kashmir is a political and human issue and it has an international status, and added that India was creating hurdles in its peaceful resolution thus creating impediments to restoration of peace and stability in South Asia.



