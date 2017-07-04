PESHAWAR - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken serious notice of a programme aired by PTV in which a poet ridiculed and stigmatised the Pushtun community, and has imposed a life time ban on the participation of the concerned poet in any programme of the official channel.

The minister also directed the Secretary Information, who is also the Managing Director of PTV to submit a report about the incident after holding an inquiry against the PTV officials, who were responsible for the regrettable episode.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera also took notice of the controversial poetic programme and sought apology from Pashtuns over hurting of their sentiments, because of the stigmatisation of their race by the poet concerned.

The Federal Secretary said PTV, being a national institution of the country, is following a very strict and impartial editorial policy, which does not allow stigmatisation, profiling or stereotyping of any individual, caste or community.

He also held out assurance of taking strict action against PTV officials who were found responsible for airing of the controversial programme.