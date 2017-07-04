MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Secretary General Liaqat Baloch declared on Monday the JI will not accept any beyond-the-constitution change as any replacement with bullet or boot will prove killer poison for the country.

Addressing a news conference here, Baloch said that the masses want accountability of the corrupt leadership and political as well as democratic parties should not attack or insult institutions for the sake of protection of personal or family interests of their leaders. He said that the JI would continue its struggle for accountability of the corrupt, promotion of democracy and electoral reforms in the country. He declared that the JI is going to launch country-wide mass contact drive during which the youth and women wings of the party would also be reorganised.

He said that all ruling powers including Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and military leadership were responsible for the release of Raymond Davis. "Now all characters involved in rescuing Raymond Davis are changing their loyalties and taking refuge in different political parties," he added.

He pointed out that US, India and Israel alliance posed a serious threat to regional peace. He said that diplomatic crisis in Arab world offered the US, Israel and India an opportunity to form an unholy alliance. He pointed out that the Muslim world could not come out of the crisis until Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia got united on one page. "But the snag is that the most important Muslim country - Pakistan -doesn't have any foreign minister or foreign policy for the last four years," he lamented.

"Declaring Syed Salah Uddin a terrorist just ahead of Modi's visit is a clear evidence of oppression on Kashmiris and Muslim enmity. Both Modi and Trump have turned out failed presidents in their countries," he maintained. He said that both Trump and Modi took to the path of war and crimes against humanity to befool their voters after becoming failed leaders.

He demanded UNO and world powers to get Kashmiris their right of self determination in light of UN resolutions. He added that a big rally would be brought out on July 9 to express solidarity with Kashmiris, asking other parties to join hands with them. He said that the JI had launched Go America Go drive.

He expressed strong sense of grief and sadness on Ahmadpur East tragedy and said that such incidents took place due to moral decline in a society. "Keeping in view this tragedy, it has become necessary for the parliament and leadership of religious as well as political parties to guide the public towards right path," he added.