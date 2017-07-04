The daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in a tweet that PM Nawaz was the real leader of the nation.

That's the leader I follow, we all follow. That should be the spirit.

“Kill them with your success and bury them with a smile,” she said on micro blogging web site Twitter during PM Nawaz Sharif speech in an honourary reception of ICC Champions trophy victorious team.

She also wrote the slogans of “Sher….Sher ….Sher”