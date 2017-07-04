LAHORE - The consultant who had been hired to judge whether the Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA) was needed or not has recommended that it should be given only an advisory role while the irrigation department should be responsible for operation of the water distribution system, The Nation has learnt.

The consultant has also proposed that PIDA should continue to remain at provincial level, farmers’ organizations at distributary level and khal punchayat at watercourse level with the advisory role only.

The necessity of the area water boards (AWBs) is not established and is merely a burden on the exchequer. Farmers’ organizations may be given an advisory role at distributary level to assist the PIDA staff in operation of distribution system, maintenance of watercourses and dispute resolution at outlet level.

As per the documents also available with the paper, the commission, while preparing recommendations, conducted field visits and collected data, using various channels. It was observed that about 70 percent outlets were found tampered on an average in every crop. How one can expect equitable distribution of canal water supply in any canal system under such circumstances, it was questioned. This means figures regarding discharge of water into channels at tails are fake.

Abiana collection is found 55.79 percent while outstanding amount of 15 farmers’ organizations against Abiana collection is Rs 90.092 million. The outstanding amount of 204 farmers’ organizations comes out to be Rs 1.225 billion. This is a huge amount and, if not checked, will further increase day by day and recovery will become impossible.

Every farmers’ organization is required to deposit five percent as emergency fund and 0.5 percent as operational charges with the office of chief executive in a period of three years. Thus all the 15 farmers’ organizations were required to deposit Rs 1.907 billion, but only Rs 1.451 billion were deposited. Net amount due from farmers’ organizations is Rs 456 million.

As per information, all the farmers’ organizations were required to deposit Rs 56.254 million as PIDA share, against which total deposited amount is Rs 37.361 million. Net amount due from 15 farmers organizations is Rs 18.893 million. This amount, when calculated on pro rata basis for 204 farmers’ organizations, comes out to be Rs. 256.945m.

An officer of the irrigation department said the purpose of the institutional reforms launched by the Punjab Assembly with the promulgation of PIDA Act, 1997, was decentralisation, participatory management, improved services and sustainability. Moreover, the reforms involve management transfer of the irrigation and drainage system to the autonomous entities with clearly defined roles and responsibilities within the system. The three tiers of the new system were PIDA at provincial level, area water boards and farmers organizations.

The farmers’ organizations were established in five area water boards during different years. Lower Chenab Canal (LCC), East Circle, Faisalabad, in 2005, Lower Chenab Canal, West Faisalabad Circle, in 2007, Bahawalnagar Canal Circle, 2011, Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) Sahiwal Circle, 2012, and Derajat Canal Circle, DG Khan, 2013. Firstly, three pilot farmers’ organizations were formed on Hakra, Siranwah and Bhukan distributaries of Bahawalnagar Canal Circle in 2000. Further 85 farmers’ organizations were formed in AWB of LCC East, 67 in AWB of LCC West, 70 in AWB Bahawalnagar Canal Circle, 120 in Derajat Canal Circle and 54 in LBDC.

Several farmers, while talking to this paper, rejected the experiment of PIDA, saying it had badly failed to deliver. Sadiq Tariq, a farmer from district Bahawalpur, said the irrigation-run system was far better than the PIDA-run setup.

Muhammad Saleem Gill from district TT Singh rejected the farmers’ organizations, saying they favoured their blue-eyed at the cost of common farmers. How the politically-motivated organizations could deliver and refrain from victimising their opponents, he questioned. Amir Mukhtar from Bahawalpur also rejected PIDA and its role for farmers’ betterment. He said the farmers’ participatory role was a bad experiment.

Water theft cases under PIDA-run channels and canals were recorded much more as compared to the department-run system, an officer of the irrigation department confirmed.

An officer of the PIDA, requesting anonymity, said right from the day one the Punjab irrigation department didn’t accept establishment of the PIDA as they thought it an attack on their command. “The farmers organizations’ presidents were involved more in corruption than in collection of revenues,” he alleged.

JAVED IQBAL