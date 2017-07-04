ISLAMABAD:- Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Monday briefed the prime minister about the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) particularly the training aspects. The prime minister praised the professionalism of the PAF, and stated that Pakistan's forces are able enough to promptly respond to any kind of threat faced by the motherland. Matters pertaining to the PAF developmental strategy and future force goals were also discussed.–Staff Reporter

Minister Finance Ishaq Dar and Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz were also present during the meeting.