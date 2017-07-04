ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to good neighbourly relations with Afghanistan and India, and mentioned various initiatives his government had taken to improve relations with both the countries.

He was talking to a five-member US Senate delegation, led by Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who called on the prime minister here on Monday.

Other members of the delegation included senators Lindsey Graham, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse and David Perdue.

During the talks, the prime minister was assisted by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, National Security Adviser Lt-Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and other senior officials.

Welcoming the high powered, bipartisan US Senate delegation, the prime minister noted that as longstanding partners and strategic allies, a sustained and strong Pak-US partnership was essential to deal with the various challenges confronting the region and beyond.

The prime minister apprised the delegation about his government’s efforts over the last four years to combat terrorism and that its success could be measured by the marked improvement in security situation in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the economic turnaround that manifested in enhanced investor interest and confidence in Pakistan.

The prime minister underscored his government’s commitment to good neighbourly relations and highlighted various initiatives to improve ties with Afghanistan and India.

On Afghanistan, Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts aimed at lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that concerted efforts were needed for a politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.

Prime Minister called a strong partnership between the US, Afghanistan and Pakistan as a prerequisite for achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan. In this regard, he also stressed the importance of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) mechanism to facilitate Afghan reconciliation.

With reference to Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister expressed serious concern over the gross human rights violations and brutal repression of unarmed Kashmiris. He underscored the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and urged the world community, especially the United States to play its role in ending the sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Thanking the Prime Minister, Senator McCain agreed that continued close cooperation between the US and Pakistan was essential for securing peace and stability in the region. He said that US attached importance to its relations with Pakistan, which remained a close friend and ally. The Senators appreciated the contributions and sacrifices made by Pakistan and the successes achieved in the fight against terrorism. The Senators also praised the economic turnaround in Pakistan and stressed the importance of intensifying mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation.

Wana visit

Also on Monday, the US senatorial delegation along with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited South Waziristan Agency.

The members of the delegation reiterated importance of institutionalised Pak-Afghan border security coordination and cooperation mechanism.

Leader of delegation, Senator John McCain expressed his confidence that right cooperation and right strategy between Afghanistan and Pakistan would help in eliminating terrorism.

Speaking at an event during the visit, he emphasised the need for continued cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“We talked about many issues, including the importance of Afghan-Pakistan cooperation and relationship along the border and we are confident that with the right cooperation and the right strategy, we can see success here in this very long struggle,” he said.

Senator McCain lauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts in dismantling terrorist networks and uplifting socioeconomic conditions there.

The five member US delegation was taken on a tour of South Waziristan and areal visit of FATA by Pakistan Army after its scheduled visit to the LoC could not materialize due to bad weather.

The US delegation lauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts in dismantling terrorist networks and uplifting socioeconomic conditions in FATA.

The visiting delegation was given briefing on socio- economic development as well as border management and ongoing fencing of Pak- Afghan border.

The visiting delegation was flown over the area to fully view the Pak-Afghan border and have a better understanding of the prevailing security situation.

“The delegation having seen the realities on ground acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and the local tribes for re-establishing peace and order in the area,” the ISPR statement read.

Speaking on the occasion Senator Graham expressed his satisfaction with the progress against the fight against terrorism. “I cannot stress how impressed I am with what’s happened in the last two years. It speaks well of the Pakistani Army and the people in this region,” he said.

“There’s no turning back now. They have rejected terrorism, and it’s up to us to keep working together and make sure that terrorism stays out of this area,” he added.

Senator Whitehouse lauded the military’s efforts in curbing terrorism, saying: “Never crossed my mind I’d be visiting South Waziristan, let alone a peaceful South Waziristan. So my congratulations to the Pakistani military.”

A day earlier, the US Senators had met Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and visited General Headquarters where they had a meeting.

The delegation had urged both India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and asserted that peace in Afghanistan could not be possible without Pakistan’s help.

The relationship between the US and Pakistan has been strained at times, with Washington calling on Islamabad to ‘do more’ in the fight against terrorism.

However, McCain described US engagement with Pakistan in the region as “important” in his meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Aziz for his part vowed that Pakistan remained committed to “constructive engagement” with the US in the efforts to create a “stable and prosperous” Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the delegation had also met with Gen Bajwa, who called US cooperation a “key factor” in security.

Visit concluded

The US senators on Monday concluded their visit to Pakistan, the American embassy said.

During their visit, the delegation took an aerial tour of areas of the Federally Administered Tribal Area and were able to see some of the infrastructure projects built with American assistance, said the statement.

In December 2016, the US embassy had signed an agreement to provide over Rs8.5 billion for the Kurram Tangi dam project in North Waziristan.

Through the USAID grant more than 16,000 acres of farmland will be irrigated, enough to benefit 100,000 people, and when the overall project is complete the dam will produce 18.4 megawatts of electricity, the embassy said.

Also with United States government assistance, last year the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed the Rs7.5 billion Gomal Zam irrigation project, which will generate 17.4 megawatts of electricity, irrigate 191,000 acres in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan Districts, while increasing business, trade, and jobs for 30,000 households.

To date, the American government has also provided Rs9.9 billion in supporting law enforcement personnel in Fata, across a wide range of projects, including the Rs1.4 billion Takhta Baig-Mattani road completed in August 2016 and construction of more than 100 border outposts and defensive structures to support Pakistan in its counter-terrorism operations.