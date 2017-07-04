PESHAWAR - The joint investigation team (JIT)’s investigation of further probing the Panama Papers case on the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has entered into its final stage.

For the reason, there have been various speculations about what can be a possible outcome in the days to come.

Despite the ruling PML-N has ruled out of the chances of early elections, the Opposition parties while thinking ,otherwise, have geared up their day-to-day political activities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Some of the political leaders predict a change likely within the government while others envisage for having early general elections.

Following these speculations, every political party whether sitting in Opposition or on Treasury benches has formally launched its public mobilisation campaign. In their addresses, leaders of all political parties are mainly targeting each other for doing nothing.

By all odds, some of the political parties have already discussed various options to deal with any kind of situation in case of any change on the political horizon.

So far the best workable option for them is to have seat-to-seat adjustment rather than an electoral alliance. Because, every political party desires to get a lion share from any of them, as obtaining maximum seats which count too much in a democratic setup.

Simultaneously, a few political parties, including the ANP, prefer solo flight in the upcoming elections, but being well aware of its consequences, if it fails, now just examining the day-to-day emerging situation carefully as some seniors in the party had opposed the solo-flight option out rightly.

Moreover, some of the ANP stalwarts favour an alliance with other like-minded parties at the time of making government not before. Having been in power for five years, the ANP was shocked by the results of 2013 polls and will now think twice before going to make any political decision in the future.

Still, a major political force of the province, the ANP is too much focusing on reorganisation and strengthening the party, besides, it has also formed a five-member manifesto committee for the coming elections.

On other side, efforts are underway for the revival of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), a conglomerate of religious parties. Though the MMA doesn’t have deeply rooted in rest of the country, however, it had emerged a major political force and ruled the then NWFP (now KP) for about five years from 2002 to 2007.

Later, this alliance parted its ways after developing difference over certain issues and religious parties contested 2008 elections separately.

To restore the MMA again, a few meetings between the main stakeholders, the JUI-F and JI, have so far been held.

In the near future, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, the most trusted man of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is going to meet the JI top brass at Mansoora, Lahore.

No doubt, it would cause trouble to other political parties of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, if the MMA is revived.

Interestingly, sitting on the Treasury Benches in the National Assembly, the JUI-F, an ally of the PML-N in the government, has so far been the main political opponent of the PTI in KP, while sitting on Opposition benches in the NA, the JI, an ally of the PTI in the KP government, is fighting the Panama Papers case against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Both the JUI-F and JI, the main beneficiaries of the MMA’s last government, would have to say goodbye to their present political friends, the PML-N and PTI respectively. Let’s see who will come forward to take this imitative first by quitting the Federal and provincial governments.

Comparatively, the JUI-F leads other political parties in the province by finalising even names for contesting the coming polls.

It is expected that the JUI-F Central Executive Council will meet in Lahore on August 7 and 8 respectively to discuss the possibility of MMA’s revival, evolve an electoral strategy and a viable electoral alliance with other parties if it fails to go with the religious parties.

Making an electoral alliance with the PML-N would be the best option for the JUI-F, in case, the MMA is not restored. Likewise, the JI would prefer to retain its old alliance with the PTI for contesting the forthcoming polls.

Knowing each other priorities, it is believed that the JI would prefer to make an alliance with the PTI than others.

Aftab Sherpao led QWP is too active on the political front, as a large number of unhappy workers from other political parties are constantly joining it.

However, it is so far unclear, what could be its future strategy. Being its ally in the Local Government election, the QWP may opt to go with the JI again.

The PPP, once it has been a major political force of the KP, is likely to go with the ANP by having seat to seat adjustment, as both the parties had ruled the province jointly for five years from 2008 to 2013.

Currently, it is the only PPP which is not as much active as her rival parties in the province. It is all just because of internal differences within the party ranks at the provincial level, despite the fact that during his last visits to Peshawar, the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tried to bring all on one page, but it had proved a futile exercise so far.

Since Ameer Muqam has been made as head of the PML-N in KP, the party has accelerated its political activities and most recently a number of old-guards and influential had joined it.

Currently, it is the PML-N which is constantly criticising the PTI government in the province. The N-League would not be a weak competitor in the upcoming polls.

Introducing a number of people-friendly reforms in the province, the PTI is widely considered to give tough time to its opponents in the coming polls as a number of politicians, electable and influentials have already lined up to join PTI in the near future.

Political observers say that PTI may again surprise many in the coming elections. The PTI leadership claims time and again that it would win polls on the basis of its best performance while the opponents accusing it of doing nothing for changing fortunes of the people of the province.