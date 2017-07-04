Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will observe Black Day tomorrow on July 5, the day when Prime Minister Zulfikar Bhutto was ousted through a military coup in 1977.

PPP offices across the country will observe black day to condemn the ouster of democracy and imposition of dictatorship in the country.

On July 5, 1977, military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq overthrew Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's government.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was imprisoned and subsequently tried for the murder of a political rival. Being convicted of murder in a controversial trial, Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979.