KASUR-The road, linking village Sahari to Kasur city, has now been in dilapidated condition since long and people of the area demanded early repair to the road.

Residents of the village told The Nation that the road was constructed about 20 years ago. They said that the road has been almost destroyed now and it seems as there has never been a road on the path. They said that travel on the muddy path has become a challenge for the commuters as the road has full of potholes. They said that the uneven road also let the water flows toward the localities which resulted in huge accumulation of water in rainy season. Moreover, the rough condition of the road has also caused many accidents which have devoured several lives, they regretted. They held local MNA and MPAs responsible for the situation and flayed them for turning a blind eye to the public woes. They demanded the government to consider their problems and ensure early rehabilitation of the road so that they could travel safely.