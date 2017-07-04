KASUR/ TOBA TEK SINGH-At least seven persons including a woman died in different incidents occurred in different areas of Kasur and Toba Tek Singh the other day.

According to police, five persons were killed in different incidents in Kasur.

A motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Rafique of Okara was on the way to Lahore. A speeding car crushed him to death in the B-Division police precincts. According to the police, the deceased’s heirs forgave the driver.

In another accident, a 55-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing Multan Road near Habibabad locality. Pattoki Saddr police took body into custody and started searching heirs of the deceased. Police also registered a case against the driver.

The dead body of a youth carrying torture marks on it was recovered from a room of his house in suburban village Bamba Kalan.

According to Kot Radha Kishan police, the deceased identified as Asif was allegedly strangled by unidentified suspects. The family tried to conceal the incident but the police shifted the body for autopsy, police claimed. Further investigation is underway.

A couple died after roof of a house caved in at Naya Bazar locality the other night. Police said that Asif and his wife Sana were asleep at their house when the incident occurred. The couple was buried under the rubble. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted them to DHQ Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

In Toba Tek Singh, two persons were killed in a road accident. According to police, the deceased were identified as Ghulam Qamar of Sargodha and Shahid Siddique of Gojra who were on the way on Toba-Gojra Road on a motorcycle. As they reached near Chak 284/JB, a car hit their bike, leaving them with critical injuries. They were rushed to hospital but died on the way.

The car also overturned after the accident and driver was also injured but he fled away leaving his car behind.