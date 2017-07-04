ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Tajikistan from 5-6 July 2017, the foreign ministry announced Monday. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. He was invited for the visit by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close and cooperative relations, which are underpinned by commonalities of history, culture and faith. These ties are characterised by mutual respect, shared perceptions and common desire to promote peace, stability and development in the region,” said a foreign ministry statement. “The two countries also share common views on major regional and international issues and cooperate closely in the regional and multilateral forums,” it added. “Pakistan was among the first few countries that recognised the independence of Tajikistan, established diplomatic ties and opened a resident mission in Dushanbe,” the statement reads.

The visit to Tajikistan is reflective of the prime minister’s vision to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring and regional countries and further increasing regional connectivity.

At Dushanbe, the leaders of the two countries will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, including trade and investment, energy cooperation and regional connectivity will be the key focus of talks.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, with particular attention to Pakistan’s policy of a peaceful neighbourhood. A joint declaration entitled, “Road towards strategic partnership for regional solidarity” will be signed during the visit.

A meeting of Joint Business Council (JBC) will coincide with the visit of the prime minister. The JBC will consider steps to enhance bilateral trade and commercial ties. Tajikistan is also hosting a Quadrilateral Summit of CASA-1000 member states, namely; Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

This project aims to develop energy corridor and land connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. It will also provide electricity produced in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. A trilateral summit between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the visit to hold discussions on regional issues of mutual interest.

Our Staff Reporter