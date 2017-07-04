Karachi - The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, Repeal Bill, 2017, repealing NAB Ordinance (1999) across the Sindh province and giving all powers to provincial anti-corruption department amid ruckus and walkout from the opposition lawmakers.

The provincial government termed the NAB ordinance as draconian law and said it was aimed at victimising political opponents. They further announced to bring new provincial accountability bill in the assembly within 30 days.

The opposition lawmakers, however, cast doubt on the intention of the government with regard to revocation of the bill and said it would further open the doors of the corruption in the province.

The assembly session began almost an hour late and, after the completion of question-answer session and other agenda, the speaker announced to take up the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, Sindh Repeal Bill, 2017.

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar and, soon after its introduction in the house, the opposition lawmakers stood on their seats in protest. The ruckus was, however, calmed after Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani permitted the opposition lawmakers to speak on the issue.

The members from both sides, however, continued to taunt each other during the speeches of the law minister, the advocate general and MQM lawmaker Syed Sardar Ahmed. Soon after the speech of Sardar Ahmed, the speaker asked PML-F lawmaker Nand Kumar to speak on the issue, who asked for some time to prepare his speech.

The speaker, however, refused to allow other opposition members to speak on the issue, which infuriated the opposition lawmakers who first stood on their seats to protest on it and later gathered in front of the dice of the speaker and raised slogans against the government and PPP leadership.

The bill was, however, approved by the house. Later, two other bills were also passed during this ruckus.

The opposition members staged a walkout from the provincial assembly proceedings. The speaker prorogued the session, reading out the message from Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair.

Under the law, The NAB ordinance stood repealed across the province and all proceedings, inquiries and investigations pending under it would be transferred to Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment. It further said that all legal proceedings under accountability courts would stand transferred to anti-corruption courts.

Earlier, speaking on the bill, Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar termed the NAB ordinance draconian law. “This ordinance was being used to victimise the opponents and it had unjust clauses, including powers of registering FIR and granting 90-day remand,” he said.

He further said even the apex court had objected to the plea bargain process of NAB and the NAB chairman who is authorised to approve the plea bargain process was accused of corrupt practices.

He affirmed this was the prerogative of the provincial government to amend the law, adding they would introduce a balanced law for anti-corruption purpose. “We will be introducing this new law in 30 days for improving anti-corruption process in the province and establish a provincial accountability agency,” he said, adding they want to give fair-trial opportunity to the people of Sindh rather than victimisation.

With special permission from the speaker, Advocate General Zamir Ghumro briefed the provincial lawmakers on the legal aspects of the bill. He said there are two aspects as to how the provincial government could amend the constitution while it also involves articles 232 and 144. “Any issue pertaining to a province could be amended after imposition of emergency, but it is repealed after lifting of the emergency,” he clarified.

He said that from 1956 to 1997, this issue was in concurrent list, but from 1997 to 1999, the federal government illegally took it under its domain, “This NAB law was introduced after the emergency imposed in 1999 and was later made applicable to the provinces and included in the sixth schedule along with Local Government Ordinance, 2001, and Police Order, 2002,” he said, adding it was later declared to have been made without lawful authority of the parliament while the sixth schedule was also omitted under 18th Constitutional Amendment.

“The then federal government legislated on provincial subjects like local government, Police Order and measures to combat corruption under unlawful emergency. The three provinces had already repealed Police Order and Local Government Ordinance while one of them had amended it,” he asserted.

He said the KP government had already done what the Sindh government was doing now. It had also replaced NAB law with provincial ehtesab commission.

Responding to the government bill, MQM parliamentary leader and one of the most experience parliamentarians, Syed Sardar Ahmed, said normally the laws are more implacable theoretically, but one should examine as to why the need to amend this bill has occurred.

“If this bill is aimed at abolishing the federal bill and bringing a new provincial bill to enhance action against corrupt practices, it is good but unfortunately, the situation is not as it is being discussed,” he said, adding one should examine as to how much corrupt practices were curtailed in last 69 years since the independence in the province.

He questioned why PPP has apprehensions against the NAB chairman who was appointed after consultation between the prime minister and the opposition leader in the NA from their own party, Khursheed Shah.