OKARA-The District Bar Association (DBA) and two tehsil bars of the district observed strike on the appeal of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) as protest against Parachinar terror attacks, Ahmedpur East oil-tanker incident. The lawyers also protested against the arrest of MNA Jamshed Dasti. No lawyer of DBA, Tehsil Bar Renala Khurd and Tehsil Bar Depalpur appeared in any court.

The litigants, on the other hand, faced great hardships due to the strike.

The lawyers also held general house to discuss the situation. They also offered fateha for the victims.

CONDOLENCE MEETING

The Holy Family Convent Girls Middle School on GT Road held a condolence meeting on the school premises the other day. Principal Khalida Naureen, teaching staff, children and minority councillor Inaamullah expressed sympathy for victims of Ahmedpur East tragedy. They prayed for rest of the departed souls in peace.