QUETTA - The National Party-led Balochistan coalition government tried to persuade Brahamdagh Bugti to end exile through dialogue, claimed President of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Monday.

The National Party President – who is also Minister for Ports and Shipping – said while talking in Quetta Press Club (QPC) programme ‘Haal Ahwal’. NP Secretary Information Jan Muhammad Buledi and President QPC Raza Rehman were also present.

“We took initiative when we were assigned the responsibility to hold dialogue with dissident Baloch leaders after coming into power,” said Bizenjo, “And we tempted Brahumadagh Bugti for coming back to Pakistan but due to change in government the process could not be continued.”

He said he did not know that talks were still on in this regard. Bizenjo said they had informed Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif about the process of dialogue with dissident Baloch leader.

NP President said, “We want Baloch fighting against state should come back and take part in development process of Balochistan.”

On NP-led Balochistan coalition government performance, Bizenjo said they never claimed that they will solve Balochistan’s decades-old problems in months nor these challenges could be addressed in five-year tenure. The minister for ports and shipping claimed that with improvement in law and order situation people were feeling secure and safe now.

He said presently Balochistan needed at least 25,000 more new schools along with teachers. But with this meager education budget shortcomings ad flaws found in education system could not be removed.

We cannot amend weaknesses in Balochistan’s education system in next 50 years period with the same allocation in budget, claimed the NP president.

Bizenjo was of the view that resources available with Balochistan government could better be utilized to end poverty and develop the province.

“Instead of blaming others, we need to improve our capacity and avoid lapsing of the budget,” said Bizenjo.

To a query, Bizenjo said, “We smell fear, Balochistan could not turn wrestling arena between Iran and Saudi Arab’s dispute as like Fata had become nucleus of Afghan war.”

He asked parliament and all other institutions to play more responsible role as Pakistan was confronting with terrorism and a difficult situation at international level.

The combatants fighting in Middle East could return to Pakistan and Afghanistan if affairs therein returned to normalcy, said the minister, and also urged upon Pak-Afghan leadership to demonstrate seriousness for mending ties between the two countries.

Bizenjo said JIT’s contentious report and verdict could create crisis-like situation in the country.

On China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said these were provincial governments who would point out railways and economic zones along other projects which would be executed under consultation.

The NP president added that provincial regimes will talk to Chinese companies in this context, while economic zones will be established under partnership with provincial governments whose control will rest with provinces.