MANDI BAHAUDDIN/GUJRANWALA-A van carrying about 40 members of a family belonging to Mandi Bahauddin fell into a ravine leaving two women dead and 15 others injured.

Ghauri family of Mandi Bahauddin and their relatives including ladies and children, 40 in number went to Muree. Near Murree, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the ravine. As a result two ladies - wives of Afzal Ghauri and Tufail Ghauri, died and 15 others were injured.

Murree rescue and police shifted injured to nearby medical facility. The dead bodies were buried in Mandi graveyard the other day.

Meanwhile, the dead body of about 50-year-old man was spotted floating in Lower Jhelum canal near Kirtowal village in Malakwal police area. On information, the police recovered the dead body and moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. As no one came forward to claim the dead body, it was buried in local graveyard under arrangement of Municipal Committee.

Meanwhile, a married lady was killed with poison. According to details, 25-year-old Kubra was married to Shahid, a resident of Saharan village near Mandi city, about eight years ago. She had three kids. Shahid works abroad and she was living with in-laws. They allegedly subjected her to physical torture when she wanted to go to her parents. Her condition turned precarious and she asked for water but instead of it, she was allegedly given some poisonous water as a result of which she died. Dead body was moved to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

A woman died for negligence of doctors while her heirs protested against hospital staff and demanded action against them. The protesters alleged that Nazira BB, 50, was shifted to DHQ Hospital due to typhoid fever but doctors did not pay any attention due to which she died. They demanded the higher authorities that strict action should be done against the responsible doctors.

DISPUTE: A shopkeeper was injured over a dispute of 50 rupee here at Wazirabad Gujranwala. It was told that Abdul Hameed has a disputer of fifty rupee with another shopkeeper and on Monday after exchange of harsh words his opponent injured him with a sharp edge knife. The injured person was rushed to DHQ hospital by rescue 1122 team.