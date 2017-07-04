ISLAMABAD - The government has promoted Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi and Air Vice Marshal Ahmer Shehzad to the rank of air marshal, and Air Commodore Abrar Ahmed, Air Commodore Irfan Zaka, Air Commodore Irfan Ahmad and Air Commodore Asad Ikram to the rank of air vice marshal.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media wing on Monday, Air Marshal Alvi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of PAF in November, 1984. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, an operational air base and a regional air command.

In his staff appointments, Alvi has served as deputy inspector general (IG Branch), senior air staff officer Air Defence Command, assistant chief of air staff (security) and director general Air Intelligence.

He has also served as air attaché to India. Presently, Alvi is performing his duties as deputy chief of air staff (training) at the Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and the National Defence University, Islamabad. Alvi holds a master’s degree in Strategic Studies and Defence and Strategic Studies. For rendering meritorious services to PAF, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military).

Air Marshal Shehzad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of the PAF in November, 1984. During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders’ School (F-7) Squadron and an operational air base. In his staff appointments, Shehzad has served as director ops project, chief project director (Falcon) and director general (logistics) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Chaklala.

Presently, he is serving as director general (projects) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Shehzad has also served as air attaché to the US. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University and Command and Staff College, UK. He holds a master’s degree in War Studies and a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from the UK. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military) and Legion of Merit (US).

Air Vice Marshal Abrar Ahmed was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of the PAF in January, 1988. He is a qualified flying instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. In his staff appointments, he has served as director flight safety and assistant chief of the air staff (personnel-officers) at the Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, National Defence University and Air Command and Staff College (USA). He holds a master’s degree in Strategic Studies and National Security Strategy (USA). He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military).

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaka was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of the PAF in January, 1988. He is a qualified flying instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying training wing and an operational air base. In his staff appointments, he has served as director GD Group and director Infra at the Air Headquarters. He has also served as air attaché to India. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College (Turkey) and the National Defence University. He holds master’s degree in War Studies and Defence Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military).

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of the PAF in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. In his staff appointments, he has served as director (operations), senior air staff officer (Southern Air Command) and assistant chief of the air staff (OR&D) at the Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, and the National Defence University. He holds a master’s degree in Security Studies from USA and an MPhil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military).

Air Vice Marshal Asad Ikram was commissioned in Engineering Branch of the PAF in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has served as Chief Engineer JF-17 Co-Project and Deputy Managing Director Avionics Production Factory at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra. He has also served as commandant College of Aeronautical Engineering at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan. He holds bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and a master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the USA. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military).

Our Staff Reporter