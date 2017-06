Ninety-seven percent TDPs of North and South Waziristan agencies have returned to their native areas, reported Radio Pakistan.

A spokesman of FATA Disaster Management Authority told our Peshawar correspondent that the remaining TDPs will be sent back to their homes within next three months.

Meanwhile, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has handed over relief goods to FATA Disaster Management Authority for distribution among TDPs of North and South Waziristan agencies.