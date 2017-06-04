MIRPUR (AJK)-The Law Enforcement Agencies Saturday resorted to force to disperse the alleged trouble-makers during a test / examination conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) for the recruitment of teachers under the auspices of AJK Education Department in Bhimbher, the official sources said.

The demonstration was reportedly managed by certain candidates, comprising adhoc teachers of the State Education Department allegedly with the blessings of certain local leaders of the opposition PPP AJK to frustrate the official move for the conduct of a test examination under the NTS.

The newly-elected PML-N govt of AJK has made compulsory the induction of teachers in the public sector schools through the test exams to be inducted by the NTS for the selection of the teachers for primary and high schools throughout AJK under the principal of merit.

The adhoc teachers inducted allegedly during the immediate past PPP AJK regime sans merit - but purely on the political affiliations under the nepotism and favoritism, demand regularization of their services before going through for the fresh inductions through the NTS for the future.

The PPP AJK asserted that the NTS has been challenged in the court of law - which has issued a stay order against any further proceeding for inductions through the NTS in AJK.

PPP AJK President and former minister Ch Latif Akbar said in a watsapp message to this Correspondent on Saturday that despite the stay order issued by a court of law, the State Education Department conducted the test examination in Bhimbher on Saturday.

“On this, certain candidates approached the local PPP leader Pervez Ashraf who first talked to the Education Department and later the local police officers to get the practice stopped”, Akbar said in his message. The PPP AJK Supremo continued that instead of giving sympathetic heed, the police resorted to baton charge and tear gassed the protesters including the candidates and the local PPP activists. As a result Pervez Ashraf and Waheed Akram of PPP got injured, according to Ch Latif Akbar while strongly condemning the alleged police violence.

“We strongly condemn the police action and demand the AJK government to take serious action against those responsible of this barbaric act”, the PPP AJK President said warning that the authorities will be responsible for any reaction by the masses and the PPP.